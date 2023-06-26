You’re man of wisdom, Deputy Speaker, Kalu, extols Gbajabiamila at 61

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday, describing him as a man of wisdom with remarkable leadership qualities.

Kalu in a congratulatory message on Sunday, thanked the immediate past Speaker, for his unwavering passion for service and tireless efforts in uplifting the nation.

He also commended Gbajabiamila for his decades of service in the parliament, saying he made Nigeria proud with his leadership and achievements at the House of Representatives.

Kalu said: “I am delighted to join Nigerians and the rest of the world as we celebrate an icon and quintessential leader, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your unwavering passion for service and tireless efforts in uplifting our nation have made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals. Throughout your career, you have demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities, wisdom, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of your birth, we take a moment to appreciate the remarkable achievements you have accomplished. Your ability to bridge divides, foster unity, and find common ground among diverse perspectives is indeed laudable.

“We are grateful for your remarkable work has left an indelible mark on our legislative landscape. On your birthday, I wish you good health, long life, and fulfillment in all your future endeavours. May your journey be filled with success, and may you continue to be a source of inspiration for the generations to come. Many Happy Returns.”