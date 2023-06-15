Your wife shouldn’t make transfer decisions — Ex-Arsenal star warns players

Former Arsenal winger, Emmanuel Petit has warned footballers against heeding their partners’ advice when choosing their career destinations.

Petit, who acknowledged his regrets over leaving Arsenal for Barcelona, admitted there were other sporting reasons he left the Gunners, but stressed his wife’s desire to live “in the sun” made him leave England.

He said, “I was very happy at Arsenal, with the fans and my teammates. I played well and we won the double. But I could feel that Arsene [Wenger] was thinking of selling me.

“Maybe he wanted to sign other players, and he got it right in the end because they were invincible in the Premier League. But the main reason I decided to leave was my wife.

“Sure, there were sporting reasons—I wanted to win the Champions League – but my wife was tired of the rain and wanted to live in the sun, so I listened to her.”

The former French international warned, “If I have any advice for players now, it’s: ‘Don’t let your wife decide where you go.’”

The 1998 World Cup winner joined Arsenal in the summer of 1997, seamlessly integrating himself into a team that would soon dominate English football during that very season, Planet Football reports.

However, after three years, he bid farewell to the Gunners, bringing an end to his time with the formidable squad.