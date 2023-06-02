Your victory gives us hope – Imo NNPP guber candidate tells Gov Yusuf

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh has described the inauguration of Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf as an encouragement and hope for the party.

Yusuf was inaugurated alongside 27 other governors and President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, with Kano being the only state controlled by the party.

Odunzeh in a message he personally signed said he believes Kano State will now witness economic turnaround and infrastructural upliftment to be emulated by others.

The statement reads: “On behalf of my family, the good people, and NNPP family in Imo State, I Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh, Imo State NNPP Governorship Candidate, heartily felicitate with His Excellency Abba Yusuf, newly elected Governor of Kano State.

“Your Excellency your election is a source of hope and encouragement to our great party and supporters.

“It gives credence to the saying that power belongs to the people. You were the choice of Kano people and they went to the polls to give you the massive votes to be their governor.

“We have no doubts that you will bring your wealth of experience to bear in improving the economy of Kano State.

“Your developmental programmes are in line with our party’s manifesto. There’s no doubt that Kano is about to witness economic turnaround and infrastructural upliftment to be emulated by others.

“We are borrowing a leaf from you, and with the support of Imo people, we will emerge victorious in the coming Governorship Election in Imo State.

“We hope to replicate the Kano example in Imo.

“Congratulations once again on your election and inauguration. Keep the NNPP flag flying. We are behind you.”