Your emergence as NGE President timely, ADC congratulates Anaba

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has described the election of Mr. Eze Anaba as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, as timely given the country’s current democratic environment that needs the highest degree of press professionalism to interrogate the institutions.

According to ADC in a congratulatory statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, Anaba is a hands-on professional, whose name is associated with fairness and integrity.

Anaba, the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, was elected President of NGE at its National Biennial Convention in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday.

He got 250 votes to defeat Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, who scored 81.

ADC, in the congratulatory message, said: “The theme of the convention, ‘Post-2023 Election: Promoting Professionalism for enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance’, and the emergence of Mr Eze Anaba as President were apt and timely.

“His message of free press, integrity, professionalism and welfare resonates with the theme of the convention and what the country needs at this time.

“He is a professional whose integrity is widely known. Therefore, we know the Guild is in good hands and the professsion will experience the much-needed turnaround to protect our democracy.

“Once again, congratulations to Anaba, the Guild and all true journalists. This is a call to duty.

“As a people’s welfare-focused party, and a strong and constructive opposition, we are particularly interested in a free press where professionals will uphold the tenets of journalism.”

ADC also congratulated the other elected executive members and the NGE as a body, admonishing them to ensure sound judgement, integrity, prudence and the ethics of the profession, for which they have become the champions.

Meanwhile, at the NGE convention, those returned unopposed include Husseina Bangshika as Deputy President Steve Nwosu as treasurer, Kabir Alabi Garba (Vice President West), Gabriel Akinadewo Folajimi (Assistant Secretary).

Others are Umoru Ibrahim (Vice President North), Muhammad Sanusi and Paulyn Owhievbie Ugbodaga (both Standing Committee North).

Messrs Akinreti Qasim (General Secretary position) and Ademola Adegbamigbe (Standing Committee) were disqualified for improper documentation.

Other editors elected are Charles Kalu (Social/Publicity Secretary), Sheddy Ozoene (Vice President East), Chinedu Egere and Dom Isute (Standing Committee East), Onuoha Ukeh, Rose Moses and Oluwole Sogunle (Standing Committee West).