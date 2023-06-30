Young man dies after fall from roof during French protests

Protesters clash with CRS riot police at the Porte d’Aix in Marseille, southern France on June 30, 2023, over the shooting of a teenage driver by French police in a Paris suburb on June 27. – The unrest has come in response to the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, whose death has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France’s low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)

A young man died Friday after falling from a roof during an apparent burglary attempt while police in the town in northwestern France were busy dealing with protests, authorities said.

The man, around 20, crashed through the roof of a shopping mall while appearing to try and break into a supermarket, police said.

Prosecutors said the supermarket was not being targeted for plundering by groups taking part in riots which had been sparked by the police killing of a teenager on Tuesday near Paris.

The man climbed onto the mall’s roof around 5:00 am (0300 GMT) Friday, prosecutor Frederic Teillet said.

The man then fell, crashed through the roof and sustained serious injuries. He died Friday afternoon.

He had been on the roof with another young man, who told police later that they had planned to break into one of the shops in the mall.

During the attempted break-in, police in the town — Petit-Quevilly near Rouen in northwestern France — were dealing with dozens of rioters who attacked them with projectiles, set bins on fire and vandalised buses, a police source said.