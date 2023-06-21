‘You have no respect’, Asari Dokubo replies IPOB

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has taken a swipe at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for labelling him a freedom fighter turned bunkering militant and political thug.

In a video released on Tuesday night via social media, Dokubo described the Igbo people as slaves who would have continued to be sold if not for the intervention of the British government.

The ex-militant said, “The Igbo people do not know their roots. They don’t have respect for who bought their father. You think every Kalabari man is a Kalabari man.

“See how the Igbo people are dying. They keep saying that I have run away. Look at me; I’m here.”

Dokubo, who brandished an AK-47 rifle in the video, added that the Igbo people are just attention-seekers.

Dokubo during a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nnamdi Kanu was a criminal who contributed to the crises that emerged from nationwide #EndSARS protests across the country, hence, should face the music.

Reacting, IPOB, through a statement by its media and Publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said Kanu is not a criminal but has become a political prisoner for championing a sovereign state of Biafra.

IPOB added, “Those campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement forgot that militancy for monetary gains is in the same category as criminals and terrorists.”

The pro-Biafra group noted, “From freedom fighter to bunkering militant; from militant to ex-militant; from ex-militant to oil pipeline guard; from pipeline guard to Biafra agitator; from agitator to ex-agitator; from ex-agitator to political thug; from thuggery to a government informant. Wash a pig, clothe a pig, and a pig will always remain a pig.