You are an inspiration to us all — Ukubeyinje sends message to Oborevwori

Former Delta State House of Assembly member representing Warri North Local government Area of Delta State, Hon Barr Misan Ukubeyinje has described Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as an Inspiration to everyone out there who thinks achieving their dreams through hard work and humility is impossible.

Ukubeyinje said this while congratulating Oborevwori on his birthday yesterday praying that God would grant him strength, wisdom and favour.

In a statement he personally signed on Sunday, the former Delta State Executive Council member, said, “It gives me and my family great pleasure to send you our heartfelt birthday greetings. And it is a unique one indeed; a year added to your years as you begin the journey of taking Deltans to a greater height on your MORE agenda.

Commending Oborevwori’s service to the state in different capacities, Ukubeyinje said “I join the entire family, friends and associates to celebrate you on your birthday and we pray that as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God be.”

He said: “It is also an opportune time to give thanks to God Almighty for your service to the state – as a speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly for 7 years and now as the governor of the State.

“In confronting the many challenges which came with your election, you were always triumphant and your climb to the seat was inspirational to us, you actively encouraged the use of the legal process in clarifying the constitution and your ascension.

“My Governor, your decades of sterling contributions in the public and political spheres are remarkable. In particular, your endeavours in the advancement of passing bills and trust and loyalty have helped to enrich our democratic experience and inspired us the more, Happy birthday” Ukubeyinje said.