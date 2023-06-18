Yoruba group calls for emergence of Bamidele as Senate Leader

*Bamidele

The President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Oladotun Hassan, has called on members of the 10th Senate to support the emergence of Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) as the next Senate Leader.

He made the call in an interview with the Newsmen Abuja on Sunday.



Hassan said that Bamidele, if appointed would be a round peg in a round hole; assuring that he is a very committed nationalist.



“He has enormous experience having served as a commissioner in Lagos State, having served as an House of Representatives member and now a second-term senator.



“Bamidele has a lot of grounded experience in legislative development and national values. This makes him fits more into the vision of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of Renewed Hope.



“As an organisation, we are throwing our full weight behind Bamidele. Not just because he is a yoruba man from Ekiti, he is a man of high integrity and high cerebral intellectualism. We believe he can deliver as a senate leader,” he said.



Hassan further said that, “Bamidele can ensure working closely with the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio. We believe that both Akpabio and Bamidele will drive positive legislative agenda that is geared towards national development.



“We believe the 10th assembly will provide the Nigerian nation a new people’s constitution with the two men in leadership positions.



“The Yoruba Council Worldwide believes the 10th Senate will provide a reviewed structure of the exclusive listing, the concurrent listing. This will go a long way when we look at what Tinubu stands for.

“These are times for us to play less partisan politics and put the country first,” he added.