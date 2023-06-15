Yakasai, Bisi Akande visit Tinubu, hail first steps of presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Elder statesmen, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, and commended the first steps of his presidency, saying that Nigerians are happy so far

The duo, who are political associates of Tinubu, expressed their enthusiasm to State House correspondents, declaring that Tinubu will prove himself a remarkable difference from past leaders of the country.

Yakasai, flanked by his wife and some children, recalled that Tinubu visited him and consulted him for blessings before declaring to contest for the presidency, so it was now time to come and congratulate him and offer support.

He said he was convinced that Tinubu would replicate his positive legacy as Governor of Lagos State for the whole country.

His words: “We are looking, we are yearning for God to bring somebody like Asiwaju to be the President of Nigeria. From Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Asiwaju is the last leader of this country from the political class and I’m a politician, I spent 60-something years in politics.

“I know that only politicians will correct this country, as they’ve done in Germany, America, England, Russia and Soviet Union, and other places.

I’m happy that Asiwaju has now been elected by the people of Nigeria as President of this country. I saw what Asiwaju did in Lagos, with Lagos people, now Lagos, in terms of revenue and development, is bigger than a lot of countries in Africa.

“When I visited Lagos and was taken around, I said I prayed that God will bring Asiwaju to lead this country and replicate what he did for Lagos to Nigeria and God has answered my prayers.

“Let us thank God, all of us, for bringing Asiwaju to be the leader of this country, let us pray that he will succeed in his mission and let us pray that all Nigerians, regardless of their tribes, will give him cooperation and we’ll all team up with him to work hard and correct the mistake of the past and drag this country to move forward.”

When asked to rate the Tinubu presidency so far, Yakasai replied: “So far, so good, I’m justified, I’m glad that he has proven his worth and I’m sure in the next six months to one year, everybody in Nigeria will come to testify that the administration of Asiwaju is different from all the administrations they have witnessed before”.

On his part, Chief Bisi Akande said Iberians are excited about the last 15 days with the decisions taken by the President, and that he expects no less from an APC government.

“People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC and the re-establishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria.

“It’s not yet time for advice. We are watching him do good. Nigerians are happy. By the time we hear any complaint, the time will be ripe enough for giving the president advice.

“I watch the perception of the country, very excellent. People are happy with him. And that is why I boldly come during day time.”