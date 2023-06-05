Wox Collections: Celebrating Africa’s vibrant heritage

By Esther Onyegbula

Omotiafe Otuogbai, Creative Head, Wox Collections has revealed that It is committed to promoting and preserving the beauty of African heritage.

Otuogbai disclosed this at a press conference in Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, 26, 2023.

Speaking at the interactive session, Otuogbai explained that the brand is committed to preserving and promoting the beauty of African heritage as it resonates with fashion and cultural enthusiasts.”

According to him, in today’s ever-evolving world of fashion, where trends come and go, Wox Collections stands out as a beacon of cultural pride and innovation. With its vibrant designs and unique aesthetic, the brand showcases the beauty and richness of African culture, captivating audiences worldwide.

For Omotiafe, the driving force behind Wox Collections lies in the idea of building a legacy that others can build upon. Inspired by African culture and heritage, he sees immense value in the diverse languages and values of people of colour. It is this uniqueness that sets the brand apart and gives it a distinct voice in the fashion industry.

Central to Wox Collections’ identity is its signature print—a visual representation of African aesthetics. This print, uniquely trademarked to Footwox Collections, incorporates African symbols that encapsulate evocative messages and convey traditional wisdom, aspects of life, and the environment. By incorporating this culture into their shoes, clothing, and accessories, Wox Collections brings a sense of authenticity and pride to their designs.

Describing the signature print, Omotiafe explains, “Vibrant is how people describe our premium signature print since it is vividly coloured.” A person wearing their print is considered vibrant—a symbol of someone who embraces life and exudes intelligence, vivacity, and interest. Wox Collections’ designs become a powerful statement, celebrating individuality and cultural expression.

The brand draws its uniqueness from six Adinkra symbols, each with its significance. “Gye Nyame” represents the omnipotence and supremacy of God in all affairs, while “Dwennimmen” symbolizes strength. “Akoma,” the heart symbol, embodies love, and “Mmere Dane” serves as a reminder of the temporality of good times. “Osram ne Nsoromma” symbolizes fondness, and “Sankofa,” meaning “go back and get it,” represents wisdom. These symbols not only adorn Wox Collections’ products but also serve as powerful reminders of African wisdom and values.

The success of Wox Collections is an inspiration for other indigenous African fashion brands, showcasing the potential to merge culture, sustainability, and business acumen. By celebrating diversity and embracing ethical practices, the brand paves the way for an industry that respects and honours different cultures. In a world where inclusivity and representation are crucial, Wox Collections stands at the forefront, reminding us of the power of fashion to bridge gaps and foster understanding.

Through the creative vision of Omotiafe Otuogbai and the innovative designs of Wox Collections, African culture shines brightly on the global fashion stage.