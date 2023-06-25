World Sickle cell Day: Embassy Foundation promises patients support across Nigeria 

As part of the activities to further celebrate the annual world Sickle Cell Day, the Citizen Embassy Foundation has concluded plans to partner the Lagos State Government through Ministry of health, to boost awareness and offer medical support to persons living with the disease in the state.

The foundation said that the partnership was to ensure that Sickle Cell patients get adequate care, in order to contribute their quota to the country’s development.

In a statement made available to our correspondent recently to mark this year’s World Sickle Cell Day, the Lagos co-ordinator for the Foundation, Olusope Oluwaseun, said the commemoration was an opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of those living with sickle cell disease.

Oluwaseun said: “In addition, during difficult times such as those in which we find ourselves, it is even more important to come together and support each other, drawing attention to those who are more at risk. We have put everything in place to ensure we reach out to as many people as possible with available resources.”

“Our goals at commemorating the day are two-folds; Firstly, to create awareness by letting people know that sickle cell disease is not a death sentence and that it is possible to live free of the symptoms of the disease, and in many cases, even recover from its complications if they are equipped with the right knowledge and tools.

“Secondly, to provide patients (between six months and 18 years) and their families with the actual nutrients that will strengthen their immune and other systems, thereby helping them recover from the damaging effects of SCD,” Oluwaseun added.

On his part, a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, Hajara Oyiza Saheed, said June 19 will continue to be a day of unity and purpose for the sickle cell community.

Another Foundation member Alh. Adeleye Shekoni, said: “We are proud to work with Lagos State Government to increase awareness about the disease and its impact on individuals and their families in Nigeria”

SCD is a global health problem affecting millions of people around the world. It is estimated that approximately 150,000 children are born with sickle cell disease in Nigeria every year, while about 40 million Nigerians are healthy carriers of the sickle cell gene.