World Record Holder, Hilda Baci gifted N5.7m land in Lagos

Zealand Properties has announced the latest Guinness Book of world records holder, Hilda Baci, as the latest Landlady at one of its estates, Yomade Heritage in Epe.

Recall that the aforesaid company had earlier promised to gift Hilda Baci with a plot of land worth N5.7m at Yomade Heritage Estate when she attempted to break the erstwhile Guinness world record in a cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci was at Zealand’s Headquarters in Ikeja earlier today to sign and receive her land document, an event that made her an official Landlady at Yomade Heritage.

After receiving her land document and discovering the investment potential in Yomade Heritage, Baci said she’d cash in on the current price and buy one more plot of land for herself.

“I’m super excited because they were so kind to gift me a plot of land in one of their prime locations in Epe, and trust me, at the price that they are currently selling, I’d probably buy one for myself because it honestly feels like a steal”.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Zealand Properties, Mr. Adedeji Agarawu while addressing Hilda Baci stated that her drive and hard work was worthy of emulation by other youths and she deserves to be rewarded.

“I appreciate hard work, and what you pulled out there was incredible hard work. You must have gone the extra mile and conquered a lot of fear to have achieved your feat”.

Hilda Baci’s confirmed new record of 100 hours 40 minutes in a cook-a-thon has officially surpassed India’s Lata Tondon who set the record in 87 hours 45 minutes in 2019.