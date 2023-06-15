World Blood Donor Day: Lagosians tasked with inculcating voluntary blood donation

To help save lives, Lagosians have been urged to inculcate the habit of voluntary blood donation.

Speaking to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, themed ‘Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often.’ organised by the Amuwo Odofin Maternal and Child Centre, Dr. Taiwo Adeiyi explained that one reason people don’t donate blood voluntarily is that they believe they won’t need it.

He posited that it was unpredictable to know when or who would need blood, particularly pregnant women.

“Sometimes even those who are not high-risk; it could be unpredictable during a woman’s delivery or even a child may need blood at any time.

“Sometimes an individual can need about seven pints of blood at a particular point in time, and it’s from those blood donations that will be used for them,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents to adopt the lifestyle of voluntarily donating blood because they never knew when or who would need it.

On her part, Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist, hospital, Mrs. Eunice Akinleye, said the turnout of donors, in spite of the heavy downpour, was an indicator that people were becoming aware of the benefits of blood donation.

Also speaking, Imam, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Festac Circuit, Yusuf Abdulawwal, said donors need to know that they benefit from giving blood.

Abdulawwal, who came along with 12 other donors from his circuit, said the group always takes advantage of blood drives to save lives and for humanity.

He said it was pertinent that potential blood donors know that it is an opportunity to know their health status through the tests that will be carried out before donation.

He advised the state government to intensify its awareness by reaching out to religious and traditional leaders so they can inform their members of the benefits and urge them to donate.

Tolulope Hazmat, who had donated blood 26 times, said he donates every three months and observed that he felt freer and lighter after each donation.

“I also donate to save lives. Blood is not something you can just buy from the market.

“We humans have to donate for people who are sick and need blood to be able to get it.”