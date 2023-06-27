World Bank laud Delta govt’s exemplary partnership

The World Bank on Tuesday commended Delta State Government for its exemplary partnership in programme delivery.

The Bank’s NG-CARES Task Leader, Professor Foluso Okumadewa gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Program on courtesy visit to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated Governor Oborevwori and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme on their successful inauguration, adding that they were in the state for independent verification assessment to support the needs of the poor and vulnerable for those affected by COVID-19 in the state.

“We express the congratulations of the World Bank for your election and inauguration as the governor of Delta state.

“We thank the people of Delta state for the partnership with the World Bank, especially on this particular programme. I want to quickly express the appreciation of the Country’s Director of World Bank.

“In the banks portfolio, Delta state represents one of the very high performing states and I am sure that members of your team who have been on this particular programme would probably have given you some good reports about the programme.

“On this particular programme, I have come here to assist the state to look at their readiness for what we call the Independent Verification Assessment.

“This programme, which is an emergency operation is an attempt to support the state to respond to the needs of the poor and vulnerable who have been affected, starting with the COVID crisis in the recent past.

“That crisis did not only affect lives but also livelihood and at a point in time, the government of Nigeria and all the states agreed to put in place immediate palliative to support the poor and vulnerable.

“Delta state has already effective platforms and systems that needed only to be supported with additional resources to be able to reach more people who have now been impacted by this crisis.

“So it was very easy for Delta state to key into what we called the Covid Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) programme,” he said.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori thanked the World Bank for the sustainable partnership with the state, assuring that the state government would continue to show commitment to funding the program and urged the World Bank to extend more support to the state.

He commended the World Bank for extending the program by 12 months, describing it as commendable.

“I am always very happy when I have opportunity to interface with World Bank team and am also very happy that you have rated Delta state as high performing state.

“Delta is always at the top in any thing that has to do with the people and we care for our people and we are committed to making lives of people better.

“The team we have on ground is very firm, focused and articulate. They are hardworking and I have confidence that they will continue to do well.

“We are also aware of the support we have got in the time past and we are happy with that support. We want to request that more support is needed in the near future.

“The rating is high for us and we promise to keep it up. I also want to thank you for the extention of the programme by twelve months. It is a commendable thing and we appreciate you for that.

“We will continue to show more commitment in terms of finance and legal support. But we need more of your support at all time,” the Governor stated.