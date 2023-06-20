Women miners vow to stop all forms of abuse in mining sector

….no reason for women, children to be maltreated- Hon Adeyemi

….kicks off 2-day National Conference on issues of abuse

By Gabriel Ewepu

Speaking during the kick-off of a two-day National Summit, with the theme, ‘Safeguarding the Rights of Women and Children in the Solid Mineral Sector’, organised by WIMIN, the Founder of the Organisation, former federal lawmaker from Ondo State and mining engineer, Hon Janet Adeyemi, in an opening address, said, WIMIN has risen up to eradicate women and children abuse in the mining sector as these vulnerable groups have suffered for too long and nothing is done to salvage their situation.

Adeyemi further stated that mechanisms are already out in place at the State level to ensure the Organisation sets women and children free in the mining sector.

She also said all within their capacity will be done to make the industry convenient for women and children irrespective of their backgrounds.

She said: “Women in mining in Nigeria extended our advocacy to Bauchi State. We visited key actors in the solid minerals sector and organized a State Policy Dialogue, bringing together stakeholders to focus on strategic ways to end gender and child abuse in the sector.

“In the presence of female miners in Bauchi, all state actors and stakeholders in the solid minerals sector demonstrated their unwavering commitment to ending all forms of abuse and strengthening their relationship with female miners.

“We had organized the female miners and inaugurated a fully functional State Chapter of Women in Mining in Bauchi State, which will champion the realization of our goals. This was a remarkable success for us in Bauchi State.”

She also.madenit known that the Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs has been reached and engaged on the need to protect and enforce children’s rights, and to an integral part of their mandate.

However, the women miners boss pointed out that limited resources had been a hindrance to effectively investigate cases of child labor and abuse in mining sites across the state.

“At the state level, Women In Mining has engaged various stakeholders through advocacy and policy dialogues. Nevertheless, we intend to escalate the issues of women’s and children’s rights violations in Kogi State to the national level.

“We have already partnered with the National Human Rights Commission and have been integrated into the solid minerals sector of Nigeria since 2018 by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

“We will leverage these partnerships, both locally and internationally, to address the issues affecting women and children in the mining sector of Kogi State.

“I take this opportunity to appeal to state actors and all stakeholders in the sector to provide us with their unwavering support as we strive to end gender abuse, child labor, and molestation in the sector.”

Meanwhile, the Programme Manager, WIMIN, Deloraine Dennis, explained that the summit is to create access to justice and protection of rights of women in mining in Nigeria

Dennis also asserted that women are often not included in the decision-making processes as well as leadership positions in the mining industry in terms of representation even when they have the requirements.