Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Chief Ejike Okechukwu, the member representing Anaocha II Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, says women are architects of their own political woes.

Okechukwu, who is also House Committee Chairman on Basic Education, made this known when he received a group, Anambra 100 Women Lobby Group and 50-50 Women Action Group of Women Aide Collective (WACOL) in Awka.

“Women should stop crying out that men were violating or abusing them. Men actually do not wish political ills on women who have ventured into political affairs.

“The women fail to use their numerical strength to support their fellow women for reasons best known to them.

“Women make rules in their meetings regarding how their burial rites, widowhood, girl child conduct should be it is not the men.

“They put in unfriendly rules starting from the period of mourning, shaving of hair, what to wear, genital mutilation among others.

“They enforce these rules too, so they should go back to the basics and change those archaic rules,” he said.

He said that women should look inward to discard any practices of harmful rules against them, especially the rural dwellers.

He advised the women to take their advocacy on women inclusion in political affairs outside South East because women are given fair chance in this area.

Earlier the leader of the delegation of 100 Women Group, Mrs Ify Unachukwu said the group wants a fair chance for women in position sharing. (NAN)