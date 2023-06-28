Woman raises alarm over alleged Police harassment, intimation on civil matter

•They impounded 5 heads of trucks —family lawyer alleges

By Bolanle Rasheed, Lagos

A Lagos resident, Mrs Olajumoke Lawal, yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged intimidation and harassment of her family by some policemen at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, in a matter she described as civil.

She traced the genesis of her family’s ordeal to a loan of N300 million her husband, Mr Kazeem Lawal, collected from one Adebayo, out of which she said he had paid N137 million, including a landed property worth N57 million with the creditor.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, she disclosed that her husband received a text message via WhatsApp, of an invitation to the Force CID, over what was described as fact–finding investigation.

The letter by Sheikh Danko, dated June 8, 2023, read: “The Nigeria Police is investigating a complaint referred from Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, in which your name featured.

“It is requested that you kindly report at the Force Criminal Investigation Department annexe, Alagbon close, on June 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. On arrival, you are to meet the undersigned, who will attend to you. This is a fact-finding invitation and your attendance is very important, please.”

Explaining a twist in the purported invitation, the family’s lawyer, Adeshina Adelana, told journalists that “The subject matter of the fact-finding was not disclosed. The initiator of the alleged complaint was not disclosed,

“Our client, a very busy businessman, battling round his enterprises and with no time to waste, required to know from the police the details of the invitation via the office of his counsel to enable his adequate representation at the invitation.”