Woman in her 70s dies after dog attack in UK

A woman in her 70s has died after she was attacked by a dog at Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth, in the United Kingdom on Friday.

The Warwickshire Police have said the attack happened at 3:50 pm on Friday and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sky News.

The report also disclosed that a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned dog breed and owning a dog dangerously out of control.

It further revealed that the woman is in hospital being treated for a non-life threatening injury caused by the dog, but the man has been released on bail.

Warwickshire Police Superintendent Sutherland Lane described it as a “tragic isolated incident”.

“Thankfully dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare, but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community,” they said.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our enquiries.”

Sky News said the incident happened after a 37-year-old man died after being attacked by a “dangerously out of control” dog in Leigh, Greater Manchester last month.

Separately a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital after being bitten in Caerphilly.

At the end of April, a 53-year-old man was charged over a dog attack that killed 51-year-old Wayne Stephens in Derby.