Woman charged with murder for shooting Uber driver over alleged kidnap

A woman has been charged with murder after shooting an Uber driver she thought was kidnapping her in the United States.

Phoebe Copas shot the driver Daniel Piedra Garcia who he believed was abducting to Mexico, according to BBC.

According to police in the border city of El Paso, Texas, Copas picked the taxi to visit her boyfriend but saw traffic signs that read Juarez, Mexico.

She shot the 52-year-old Garcia who eventually died in hospital after several days on life support, the police reports revealed.

As she was in the car, Copas saw the two cities lie side-by-side on either side of the US-Mexico border.

Police documents further explained that after thinking she was being kidnapped, Copas pulled a gun from her handbag and shot the driver in the head.

The car then hit barriers before coming to a stop, BBC said.

Copas – who is from Kentucky but was visiting her boyfriend – is alleged to have then called the emergency number 911, taken a photo of the driver and texted it to her boyfriend.

“The investigation does not support that a kidnapping took place or that Piedra was veering from Copas’ destination,” El Paso police statement said.

Meanwhile, the report did not specify when the incident happened and where Copas’ destination was.