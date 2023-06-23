WMA President, Enabulele kicks against alleged persecution of doctors in Turkey

The President of World Medical Association, WMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, Thursday called on the Government of Turkey to embrace dialogue and collaboration with the Turkish Medical Association in resolving disputes.

The Turkish government is locked in a legal battle with the leadership of the Turkish Medical Association; a development the Global President of the association noted is capable of affecting healthcare delivery and severe harm to patients and erodes medical professionalism in the country.

Enabulele, in a statement, had in Ankara, Turkey also embarked on a campaign rally against the continued alleged persecution of leaders of the Turkish Medical Association, (TMA).

Enabulele, accompanied by a delegation of TMA, led by its President, Prof. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, representative of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, Dr.Ole Johan Bakke, and other stakeholders, had addressed a mammoth crowd within the premises of the court.

The number one global president had expressed the association’s great worry over the continued harassment, intimidation and persecution of leaders of the Turkish Medical Association (TMA) by the Turkish Government.

He said the association was subjected to oppression for speaking up on issues that concern public health and the well-being of the people, and for offering healthcare to injured victims of conflicts.

He asserted that the attempts to dismiss and imprison leaders of TMA, and outlaw the TMA were clear assaults on their fundamental human rights, particularly their freedom of expression and right to associate, as well as assaults on their professional autonomy, clinical independence, and professional self-regulation.

“If left unchecked, the assaults and repressive efforts of the government will have grave implications for healthcare delivery in Turkey with great harm to patients, erosion of medical professionalism and societal trust, as well as compromise of the patient-physician relationship.

He, therefore, urged the Turkish government to retreat from its current adversarial approach and embrace a collaborative, constructive and harmonious strategy.

Commending the Turkish Medical Association and her leaders for their stoic resolve and struggles against the draconian and retrogressive policy and legal prescriptions, the WMA President relayed some of his leadership experiences in repelling such oppressive and retrogressive tendencies of state agents, and assured them of the WMA’s sustained and robust solidarity.

The court hearing later took place inside one of the Ankara courtrooms but was later adjourned to the 10th of November, 2023.

Enabulele was later conferred with an award after leading a panel of discussion on self-regulation of medical professional organizations, organized by the Turkish Medical Association, (TMA), in the TMA secretariat in Ankara, Turkey.

Before leaving Turkey, the WMA President shall visit Adana and Hatay cities which were devastated by the earthquakes that occurred earlier in the year.