With Akpabio as Senate President N/Assembly is in safe hands – Omo-Agege

As his term as Deputy President of the Senate ended on Tuesday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who represented Delta Central in the 9th Assembly has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio who emerged the new president of the upper legislative chamber.

Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial poll in Delta State also felicitated Senator Jubrin Barau who emerged as the Deputy President of the Senate.

Omo-Agege also sent his felicitations to Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbass who is the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.



Similarly, he congratulated others who emerged principal officers in both arms of the National Assembly.

For Senator Ede Dafinone who succeeded him as the representative of Delta Central in the Senate, Omo-Agege extolled his virtues, doggedness and vision, assuring the district and Delta State that Dafinone is coming with the determination to make the National Assembly more responsive.



Also, Senator Omo-Agege congratulated Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South), who described a thorough professional desirous of serving the people of the Delta South Senatorial district.

Omo-Agege expressed confidence in the leadership qualities and drive of Akpabio, stating that with him at the helm, the National Assembly is in safe and reliable hands to compliment the executive branch in charting a new course for Nigeria.

According to a press release issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege sought the cooperation of Nigerians for the 10th Assembly, noting that the great and diverse representation bodes well for the country.



“The fact that we now have more political parties with significant representation in the National Assembly bodes well for the country. I believe this will make the 10th assembly more robust and inventive.

And with Senate President Godswill Akpabio steering the ship, federal lawmakers will more positively engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in giving the people greater hope for the future”, Omo-Agege stated.