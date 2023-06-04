Witches, wizards urge Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu

*Slam Christian leaders over fake prophecies

By Ephraim Oseji

The Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, yesterday, told President Bola Tinubu to beware of adversaries strewn in his way.

The group, which pooh-poohed prophecies said to have emanated from Christian leaders over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu with prayers.

Spokesman of the group, Dr Okhue Iboi, in a statement, said: “We assured him of a peaceful transition. As promised, we deployed our spiritual forces to complement the conventional forces on ground to guard and secure the city. And everything went peacefully.

“But in the coven, we see something ominous, which we can’t discuss openly in the media just as the military doesn’t disclose its strategies openly. We support the president fully because we want him to succeed. We, therefore, seek an audience with him.”

Speaking on Christian leaders who said they were in charge of the spiritual security of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Iboi added that they weren’t called by God.

Oboi said: “They are fake pastors, not called by God. They serve the flesh, the transient materialism of the earth. They are not interested in winning souls for the kingdom of God. Their anointing oil has been neutralised by the waters from our coven. They should mind their business.”

“I keep wondering how these so-called pastors feel each time their fake pulpit declarations fail the blue litmus test of coming to pass. It’s really a matter of great shame to them.”

He noted that President Tinubu is the long-awaited Messiah, saying he was prepared to positively transform the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

Speaking, Oboi added: “I told MKO Abiola that he would win but his friend, Major General Ibrahim Babangida would not hand over to him, he didn’t believe. He won but was denied the crown. Instead of crowning him, the Interim National Government, ING, was hurriedly put in place with Pa Ernest Shonekan rushing to head the illegal contraption.

“During the General Sani Abacha time, I also advised him to go and make peace with the family of Ken Saro-Wiwa that was killed during his regime, he didn’t listen. These warnings came from the coven and were published in The Sketch newspaper and others. So witches and wizards don’t make empty noise.”