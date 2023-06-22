Widows are not burden in society— Osafile tells Nigerians

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to commemorate International Widow’s Day which takes place every June 23, of the year, a member representing Amuwo Odofin, constituency 1, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Stella Foluke Osafile, (SFO), has said that it is misleading for anyone to think widows are burdens to society, rather, people should see their input to the larger society in terms of growth and development.

Speaking on the theme, Innovation and Technology for gender equality’, Osafile disclosed that, the theme underlines how important digital literacy is for women’s economic and social prospects. To help people catch up with the realities of development, improve their quality of life, and be able to contribute to the growth of the country.

According to her, the UN recognizes International Widows Day, which draws attention to the condition of the many widows and their dependents around the world.

“The purpose of this day is to give widows who experience injustice, discrimination, and poverty a larger platform. In order to increase awareness of the difficulties of widowhood, the United Nations established International Widows Day in 2010.

“I will like to use this great opportunity to congratulate all the widows, specifically in Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general, for seeing another beautiful year. I bless God for your lives and family. Your role in the community has always been felt in one way or another, especially in the area of peaceful coexistence and tranquility we enjoy in our community today.

“Widows have been part of our communal development in spite of their obvious challenges”, she said.

She however assured her constituents of good representation as their interest will be paramount as she continues to discharge her role as a legislator in improving the laws that protect and defend the interests of every widow in Lagos State.

“At the constituency level, I will ensure your full data is taken and a town hall meeting is scheduled quarterly or as deemed fit by you where you can have your concerns heard at all times”, she ended.