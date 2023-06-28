Whyzee De Seaside Boy features Asake on ‘Mondara’ Refix Wakanda version

Sensational Nigerian singer Adegoke Agboola Muiz Oluwa, a.k.a ‘De music Chameleon’ popularly known as ‘Whyzee De Seaside Boy’ comes through with another Amapiano vibe featuring ASAKE rave of the moment known as Mondara (Wakanda Version).

Produced and mastered by DYC beat, ‘Mondara’, a statement said, is now on Spotify, Apple Music and other music digital playstores.

“You all need to update your playlist with the dope song brought to you from a reliable source,” it added.

Whyzee De Seaside Boy is a well-recognised independent Hip-hop and Afro artist out of Idumota, Lagos Island from Oluwa and Olusi chieftancy family part of Lagos.

He holds a BSc from the University of Benin, UNIBEN, and is currently a civil servant of the Lagos State Government.

‘Whyzee De Seaside Boy’ was born on 11th of September, 1994. He calls himself the ‘Music Chameleon’ due to the versatile nature and style to quickly blend and adapt with any kind of music style.

He has experimented with different sounds and genres including Afropo, Afrofusion, Rap, Contemporary and conscious music. His immediate surrounding and upbringing has a major influence on his composition and thought process.

Being spiritually conscious, he taps a lot of energy from Angelina Kidjo: “Her messages resonate well with me and I can relate well with her creative process,” he muses.

He was also influenced by the late Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and the current legends Jay Z, Lil wayne, Seanpaul, Modenine, 2Baba, Eldee etc.

Born into a music-loving family, ‘Whyzee De Seaside Boy’ started developing an interest in music at a very tender age. As a kid, the loss of his mother in a building collapse incident he was also involved in, left him with a huge gap and trauma; he could only try escaping the pain through music.

He focused on writing, composing, and making better music. Eventually, through the help of his cousin, he was invited to the studio and since then, he has never stopped making music.

‘Whyzee De Seaside Boy’ made his official debut in the digital music sphere in 2021. The result and support he got were overwhelming as he featured on some playlists across DSPs. This saw him quickly growing and having real listeners across United State, United Kingdom, Russia, France, the Netherlands, UAE, Germany, and other parts of the world.

He is an unsigned act, saying he was open to record label deals but was working independently with the support of friends, family, and well-wishers. He’s been able to collaborate and share recording spaces with the likes of CBlvck, Asake, Durella, Yungfellafire, Lyrical Dablaze, Brazee, Mabruse Elgringo, Supa Chizza etc.

Describing himself, he said: “I am a music chameleon, I am different; I do nothing but good vibes and that differentiates me from other musicians.

“I am versatile. I have the energy spiritually and physically but the type of genre I love to doing the most is Afrofusion; as it brings out the creativity in me to send a message to people across the world.

“People love my music because I preach love and motivate promising people to never giving up on their dreams.”