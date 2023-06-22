‘Why we’re hosting summit on employees, firms psycho-social wellness’

By Elizabeth Osayande

The low ranking of Nigeria in the pecking order of human and industrial productivity and performance, coupled with stress experienced due to the recent cash crunch by Nigerians, Sages & Scribe, is set to host a two-day employee assistance programme, EAP, at the NECA House Event Centre, on Wednesday 2nd to Thursday 3rd of August.

The event, themed ‘Employee Wellness for Productivity and Performance,” according to the Managing Consultant/CEO of Sages & Scribes Consultants, Ven. Adelowo Adesina, was designed to address employee and individual psychosocial health beyond medical services. The summit, he added, will enlighten the participants on how to run with the concept of a “great place to work” and further promote corporate social responsibility in Nigeria.

His words: ”Statistics have also shown that in terms of human and industrial productivity and performance, our nation Nigeria is among the lowest ranking in the pecking order.

‘’It is no gainsaying that Nigerian workers are stressed, harassed, traumatized and burnt out. Just imagine what we all went through during the currency exchange exercise.

Think of the emotional and psychological torture the average worker must have experienced. That should tell us as a nation that we need to begin to promote the health and wellness of our employees

“ Also, 10 general knowledge interest papers will be delivered, that included: professional ethics and standards for the practice of EAP; the concepts of “great place to work”, and workplace global best practices,” he stated.

The EAP summit, expected to bring together reputable professional and corporate; executives, and opinion leaders. employers of labour, HR practitioners, EAP practitioners, medical personnel, occupational therapists, psychologists, and educators, among others, will have discussions on workplace wellness, employee well-being, organizational performance, profitability, and long-term sustainability, among others.

It will also feature professional specialized workshops which include stress management and work-life harmony, addictions, substance abuse workshops, trauma management, effective parenting, workplace counseling principle, and practice.

The event has endorsement from the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association, NECA, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, National Productivity Centre, Employee Assistance Professionals Association of South Africa, EAPA South Africa, Employee Assistance Programme, Africa, Ghana, EAP Africa, Ghana.