Why we supported Akpabio to become Senate President – Senator Adeola

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola at the weekend disclosed that the Senators voted for Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President for fairness and equity.

Adeola, who made the disclosure at an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service, held at Cathedral Church of Christ, Ilaro, Ogun state, said since the President and his Vice are Muslims, it was better to have Christian as Senate President.

The lawmaker said the legislators decided to vote for Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio against Senator Abdulaziz Yari as a Muslim candidate.

“Our President is a Muslim, the Vice President is a Muslim, how can we put another Muslim as Senate President?

He, however, commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his support for the emergence of Senator Akpabio as Senate President.

He said, “Governor Dapo Abiodun played a key role in the emergence of our Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio. On countless occasions, I will call the governor for his assistance, and he would rush down to Abuja.

“So I want to thank the governor for making it possible. I am your senator for the next four years. He supported me financially and morally to emerge as Senator representing Ogun West. I want to appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his astounding support in all ways. Without your backing sir, today’s thanksgiving would not have been possible.

“My ambition is not for any material gain, but to serve my people. I will listen to you, I will do things that will promote the unity of Ogun West Senatorial District. I want to sincerely appreciate the people of Ogun West for this high level of support and for reposing such confidence in me.

“Let me assure my people in Ogun West that my tenure as your representative in the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be a qualitative and uncommon one.”

In his sermon at the Interdenominational Service, the Bishop of Yewa Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Michael Adebayo Oluwarohunbi, while lamenting that there is poverty in the land, called on Senator Adeola to join hands with President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun, so that the people at the grassroots will feel the positive impact of government.

He said, government at both federal and state levels should work on policies and programmes that will alleviate the suffering of the masses and improve their welfare.

Senator Adeola had earlier donated 2,000 pieces of furniture to 25 public primary and secondary schools selected across the five local governments of Ogun West Senatorial District.

Handing over the furniture to the teachers and head of the benefiting schools, Senator Adeola described the project as his first assignment as Ogun West senator.

He added that the objective was to eradicate the era where students seat on the floor to receive lectures.

According to him, the donation of the writing equipment was the tip of the iceberg.

He said in the next two months, he would embark on mega-empowerment that will cut across all strata of the economy.

He maintained that the senatorial district will witness developmental projects that will attract federal government intervention.

He disclosed further that, he would donate additional 10,000 tables and chairs to other schools in the senatorial district.

“I thank God for the grace given to me because this is my first assignment as a senator representing Ogun West.

“I want to assure you that I will attract federal government intervention projects for the development of Ogun West. In the next few months, there will be mega empowerment that will cut across Ogun West.”

One of the teachers from the beneficiary schools, Ibrahim Azeez, appreciated Senator Adeola for the initiative and bold step to cushion the suffering of the pupils.

He appealed to sons and daughters and other well-meaning individuals in Ogun West to emulate the Senator.