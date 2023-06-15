Why we postponed strike action – NAGAFF

By Godfrey Bivbere

Freight Forwarders under the aegis of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, 100 percent Compliance Team, have said that they decided to postpone the planned strike because they got an intelligence report of plans to hijack what could have been a peaceful protest.

National Coordinator of the NAGAFF Compliance team, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, accused APM Terminal of engaging in profiteering and mindless extortion of freight forwarders using the facility.

The group, in a letter addressed to the Area Comptroller of the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, lamented the shabby examination bay of the APMT which defiled solutions from the terminal operators despite repeated appeals.

The NAGAFF 100 per cent Compliance Team, had vowed to withdraw their services over what they described as economic sabotage by the nation’s leading terminal operator.

According to him, “We have already mobilized our members who are already poised to protest the unprofessional activities going on at the terminal. But I got an intelligence report that the APMT management has gone ahead of us to pay hoodlums to hijack the protest.

“They did this in order to blackmail the leadership of the Compliance team and rubbish the noble objectives of our action. We are still coming back. The APMT should not think this was the end of the matter nor should they think they can blackmail us to submission as we are determined in our resolve to make the terminal operator do the needful” Tanko stated.

Part of the letter where the angry freight forwarders ventilated their grievances against the Danish company reads, inter alia:

“We write to notify you of our resolve, after repeated attempts to make the APMT Apapa live up to their responsibilities as a concessionaire.

“Several representations have been made, drawing their attention to the deplorable condition of their examination bay. It is so muddy and flooded each rainy season, that it becomes near impossible to conduct an examination of containers without the consignee incurring immense damages to the products and accumulated demurrage of both terminal and shipping charges.

“It’s a pity that freight forwarders and government agencies dread going there for examinations. The health hazard is more pronounced in the dry season. The dust haze is better imagined than experienced. To make matters worse, their scanning operations are nothing to write home about.

“It takes an average of five working days to scan a container, woe betides you if it is found suspect. This might take another week and additional payment, both terminal and shipping charges of the container to be positioned for examination. we consider their actions to freight forwarders as an act of wickedness,” he noted.