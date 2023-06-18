Why we held Bible competition, Discipleship Family Academy

By Ezra Ukanwa

Discipleship Family Academy, DFA, has held its annual Bible competition, as part of efforts to help reduce spate of social decadence among children and youths in the country.

The competition, held at Jewels Leading Lights Academy, in Abuja, witnessed the influx of children between the ages of 6-17, who competed in four categories. Furthermore, winners from each category were issued cash prizes and scholarships, among other benefits.

The competition consisted of three rounds: preliminary, semi-final, and final and at the end, three students emerged winners, after correctly answering questions about the Bible to test their knowledge of the Holy Book.

They are: Clement Stephanie Idowu – as winner for 13-15; Ezekiel light – as winner for 10-12; praise Victor-as winner for 6-9. Others who entered the guarantee level of 10,000 naira each are: David Etuk and Zach inikwot.

Speaking to Pressmen at the sideline of the event, the founder, DFA, Oluwatoyin Oboh, said: “So, in recent times, we’ve noticed that christian children are not really motivated in terms of reading their Bible. They see it more as a chore and so we decided to come up with a program where we can motivate them to read and get rewards.

“But, at the end of the day, what usually happens is that getting into the skill, the habits and the routine of reading the Bible never leave them. So, it’s a win-win situation. In the world where black has become white. The Word of God is truth and as they read the Bible, it helps them in terms of making the right choices, the right decisions. The Word of God becomes like an internal compass that navigates them through their life.”

She, however, expressed optimism that at the end of the competition, minds of children would be disabused of issues bothering hard drug consumption, among other social negative vices.

“So, right now, we are having a lot of addictions, substance abuse, a lot of vices and ills in the society and everything stems from decisions. So, a growing child has the word of God in their hearts, and they are able to understand that this is wrong and this is right. It sets their value system, it sets their belief system and that at the end of the day helps them contribute positively and makes a better positive impact to their world”, she added.

Speaking on the modalities put in place for the competition, Oboh said: “The registration first and they are given the book of the Bible to study. The first stage they go through a CBT process. The second stage they go through a written process the third stage is now the oral process where they are quizzed on specific Scriptures where they are found. What does this mean? You know, it’s quite tough and rigorous and then at the end, the winner is announced and given their prices.”