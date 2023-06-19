Why we are investing in Nigeria’s dairy industry – WAMCO boss

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Amidst Nigeria’s quest for local content in its manufacturing economy, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has said that it has products that are 100 percent Nigerian in its portfolio.



Disclosing this in an interview, the Managing Director, Mr Ben Langat, also said that almost every Nigerian he has interacted with has been nourished by Peak Milk at some stage of their lives, adding that FrieslandCampina WAMCO is Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and its flagship product, Peak Milk, is Nigeria’s foremost milk brand.

According to Langat, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, in the last 12 years, has continued to invest in the Nigerian dairy sector as it has been sourcing raw milk locally for manufacturing.

He stated: “To grow high milk-yielding cows, you have to put in extra effort and this is what we have been doing for many years. For over 12 years, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has continued to invest in the Nigerian dairy sector as it has been sourcing raw milk locally for manufacturing. We are also the highest off-taker of fresh milk produced locally from five states in Nigeria.

“Right now we are running several factories – the Evaporated milk factory, Powder factory, Yoghurt factory and the mobile Yoghurt factory. The Yoghurt factories are running on local milk, so we can say we have brands that are 100% Nigerian in our portfolio.”



He, however, said “to be able to meet the total dairy nutrition demands in a country as large as Nigeria, the local milk currently available is still very much inadequate. So in my opinion, the model that the country will run will still have a reasonable mix of importation of some of the raw materials, while local content is developed over a period of time.”

On the company’s sustainability model in Nigeria, Langat stated: “Our dairy development initiative is currently ongoing in Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara and in the north. In these locations, we are working with about 12,000 farmers. Most of them are pastoralists who have cows that roam about.



“This means that in terms of carbon footprints, there are no major issues. The issues to focus on are resources like water, afforestation, grass and pasture use, and the like.



“To this end, we train and support these farmers; to help them grow trees within their communities, which form part of our dairy development sites.



“When these farmers deliver milk during the rainy season, we plan to give them seedlings from our farm in Fashola where we do pasture development in collaboration with Barenbrug, one of the world’s leading hybrid pasture seed production companies.



“We also help them with pasture development and show them how to use the pasture for cattle grazing in sustainable ways that do not encourage soil erosion or any form of deforestation.



“All this is coming at a time when the world has moved so high up on the sustainability agenda and thus there is already a lot of knowledge on what to do.”