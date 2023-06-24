Why Ooni of Ife empowers women through education – Olori Ronke Ogunwusi

By Benjamin Njoku

Wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, has reiterated the resolve of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye, to use the platform of Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural and Leadership Pageant to promote leadership roles in the future of our young girls as the queen mother did during her lifetime.

Ademiluyi made these remarks, in a telephone chat with NollyNow, during the week.

She recalled the circumstances that led to the birth of Queen Moremi Educational Fund, disclosing that the aim was to assist a returnee from Oman, a country in the Middle-East, acquire university education.

According to Queen Ronke, the returnee, a girl who was a contestant at the 2016 edition of the beauty pageant was trafficked to Oman as a sex slave. She returned to the country with nothing, and to begin life afresh, she registered for the Queen Moremi Cultural and leadership pageant.

Olori Aderonke said they picked interest in her story after the pageant, leading to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye sponsoring her university education when she expressed her desire to go back to school.

“That was when we established the Queen Moremi Educational fund. We trained her in the university. She has graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with a degree in Business Management. She’s married now. Ironically, she’s currently living in Dubai with her husband, the same route that they used to traffic her out of Nigeria as a victim of sex slavery. She has now established an agency with her husband to assist other victims.

On the Moremi Cultural and Leadership pageant, Olori Aderonke who’s the founder of Africa Fashion Weeks London and Nigeria, said the pageant was established to promote our cultures and groom the young girls to become future leaders. For her, hosting the pageant for seven years now has exposed many young girls from different cultural backgrounds.

She hinted that this year’s edition of the beauty pageant will be held later this year. The contest, initiated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye, was aimed at promoting Yoruba culture among young women.