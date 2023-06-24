Why Nigerians are talking about Port Harcourt Magazine Awards – Kendrick Christian

Kendrick Christian said 2023 edition of Port Harcourt Magazine Awards will blow the minds of Nigerians and that is why a lot of people are talking about it.



While speaking with journalists in his office on Friday, Kendrick who is the chief host of the event, noted that there are four things that made the event most anticipated in Port Harcourt.



He said: “Firstly, Port Harcourt Magazine Awards has a pre-event called ‘PHMA TRAD NIGHT’, and there’s a cash gift of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000) for the best traditional attire.

“This edition of Port Harcourt Magazine Awards is themed Bold, and the colour of the day is white.

There’s an award for best dress. Get ready to see the most dazzling white outfit.”

Kendrick noted that this is also the first time Port Harcourt Magazine Awards has unveiled an international brand ambassador.



“Nollywood screen diva Matilda Lambert was unveiled as the brand ambassador, and that comes with huge expectations,” he stated.



He added that “People are anxious to know who won what, especially highly competitive categories like Model of the Year, Beauty Queen of the Year, Local Government Chairman of the Year, etc.”



Kendrick confirmed that the 2023 edition will take place on 27th of August at the Dome Event Centre, Port Harcourt.