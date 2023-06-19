Why Nigeria should be concerned about Sudan crisis – NDC

Scholars, researchers, and diplomats on Monday discussed the need for African countries, especially Nigeria and regional organisations to play an active role in ending the raging crisis in Sudan.



They made the call at a Roundtable on the Sudan Crisis organised by the Center for Strategic Research and Studies of National Defence College (NDC), on Monday in Abuja.



The Provost of the Centre, Prof. Adam Ahmed, said the roundtable was to give actionable recommendations and feasible actions to parties involved in the crisis and those involved in managing it.

Ahmed said that the recommendations would be forwarded to the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



According to him, regional, continental and international organisations need to work fast, especially in providing humanitarian services, to prevent spillover of the crisis.



“We have a very big lesson to learn. If you remember, our not acting immediately when there was crisis in Libya and other countries has thrown the whole West African sub-region into crisis that are still with us.

“So we should not allow such a thing to reoccur in the current Sudanese crisis.



“For example, West Africa is already having the heat, a lot of people have migrated, a lot of people schooling there have also come back and also a lot of free movement of arms.



“Those weapons, if care is not taken, may come down to West Africa. So prompt action is needed to stem this kind of dysfunctionality,” he said.



On his part, the Deputy Head of Mission, Sudan Embassy in Nigeria, Amb. Ahmed Taboul, described the roundtable as important, as it x-ray the Sudan crisis and its implication on national and regional security.

Taboul said that Nigeria and Sudan had maintained a strong and cordial relation over the years, adding that Nigeria had in the last 15 years, played active role in the peace process in Sudan.



He expressed optimism that the seminar would come out with vital and constructive ideas on how to end the crisis.



The Sudanese envoy said he would participate in the discussions with an open mind, especially to clarify things, listen to the discussants and communicate the outcome to his government.