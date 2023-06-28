Why Nigeria needs more cancer control advocates — Expert

By Fortune Eromosele

A cancer control advocate, Runcie Chidebe, has said Nigeria needs more health advocates on cancer saying it will drive policy change and improve cancer control in Nigeria.

Chidebe, who also doubles as the Executive Director of Project PINK BLUE, stated this when he was honoured with the Patient Focused Medicine Initiative, PFMD “Made with Patient Awards” in Italy.

He said, “I know that my voice is strong as a patient advocate to drive policy change and push our community and the government to improve cancer control in Nigeria. However, I strongly believe that the voices of patients are stronger than my voice.

“Cancer patients have been through the pains of cancer, and they can speak to the issues in a more robust way than I can. On this premise, I have been making interventions with patients, leading campaigns for better care, empowering and supporting cancer patients to speak out about their pains and challenges.

“I am excited and inspired by this award, it is a charge for my team and me to do more in our advocacy for cancer patients in Nigeria and Africa. I also believe that this award will inspire more change makers across Africa to drive social change.”

Also in his address, Executive Director of the From Testing to Targeted Treatments (FT3) Program, Helena Harnik, said: “Runcie is a phenomenal patient advocate who is moving mountains to improve cancer care and the experiences of hundreds of cancer patients in Nigeria.”

Chidebe was recognized with the 2023 “Rising Star Made with Patients Awards” for his dedication to improving and empowering cancer patients in Nigeria.

The award was presented to him at the Patient Engagement Open Forum (PEOF), Baveno, Italy, hosted by PFMD, EUPATI and EPF.