Why new Alaafin cannot emerge in a hurry, Oladigbolu backs Makinde

By Chris Onuoha

Against the backdrop of the prolonged enthronement of a new monarch to succeed the transited Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, several contending princes and Oyo indigenes have been agitating.

They are suggesting that Governor Seyi Makinde should hasten the selection and enthrone a king as it is long overdue.

Among the voices is the Muslim community in Oyo, decrying that the slow process has created a vacuum that also affects the installation of a new Chief Imam in the town among other things.

However, those in opposition demand that the governor should not be cajoled into disputable selection, but must follow due process and exercise his statutory rights transparently, and at the right time.

In a chat with Sunday Vanguard, one of the eligible princes for the throne of the Alaafin, Prince Adewale Oladigbolu, stated that no man can go against the tradition of the land in the process of kingship selection.

Oladigbolu, who is the National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), emphasized that the processes are the major project that authenticate an unbiased and transparent selection, adding that it must not be taken for granted.

He said, “It takes three parties to select the Alaafin of Oyo: the princes, the Oyomesi as kingmakers and the Governor of Oyo State as approving authority.

“The processes are sacrosanct. They are validated by history and they have not failed the Oyo people and indeed the Yoruba nation”.

Oladigbolu mentioned that without the princes presenting themselves, the kingmakers cannot make a selection. According to him, this leg of the process has been concluded.

Speaking further, he noted that the second leg is for the Oyomesi to build consensus and make a selection, adding that the conclusion of this particular phase is debatable and the lack of unison declaration is palpable and understandable.

“We need not dress the current situation in a borrowed robe. The concept of Omoluabi should not be traded like okro on a market day at this stage because nights will come and days will break and such seed will not stand the test of time”, the prince said.

“The third leg is for the government to approve. This approving authority of the State Governor is a critical step and its importance cannot be over-emphasized. It is at this stage that tradition meets modernity.

“At this stage the governor and his governing apparatus dig deep to ensure that a fit and proper person is named as the king. At this stage the antecedents of the candidate, his credibility, his leadership quality and potential acceptability becomes paramount”.

He mentioned that none of these phases can be taken for granted, adding that Oyo needs prayers.

“Government needs tenacity in the face of confounding interests and the Oyomesis need wisdom and courage in the face of temptation.

“Elédùmárè á báwa yanjú e. Ire o”.