Why is Jite Okoloko trying to end American marriage in Nigerian court – Activist

A Nigerian activist has picked holes in the legal moves by business tycoon, Jite Okoloko who, according to him, is allegedly trying to end his American marriage with his wife in Nigerian courts.

The activist said this negates the jurisdiction demands of disputes, especially as relates to transborder disputes

One of the considerations in legal cases is the question of jurisdiction.

Consequently, an agreement such as marital vows consented to in far away America has America as it’s jurisdiction.

Therefore, adjudicating on the matter in Nigeria negates the principles of jurisdiction in legal issues

But, according to the activist, Jite Okoloko, “who is enmeshed in a divorce case with his American wife, has decided for her Supreme Court Justice, Bode Rhodes Vivor to testify as an expert witness.”

in a statement, the activist said Nigerian judges must be aware of the jurisdiction demand of the issue and should have done due diligence needed before entertaining such matter.

“Why would Soyode, a former Supreme Court Justice stoop so low to be in infer in a matrimonial matter? Especially in a foreign jurisdiction, as Florida, in the United States?”

He also queried whether the National Judicial Council is aware of the development.

“Does the National Judicial Council know about this? What about the Foreign Affairs Ministry?

“And why is Mr Okoloko simultaneously divorcing his wife in Nigeria while the case is ongoing in Florida? Especially as she is American and is resident in Florida, where the marriage took place and the marital residence is?

“Do the Honourable Justices, Jimi Bada, Oho, and Umar of the Court of Appeals know about this state of affairs?”

The divorce case is currently ongoing in Florida.