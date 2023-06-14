Why Governor Abba is Demolishing and Restoring Kano Master Plan

By Sulaiman Abdulmalik

One of the compelling essences of governance is service to the common good of all residents of a given society.

Those tasked with leading others must and should always carry out their assignment to the state in the larger overall interest of all and not pander to wimps and caprices of some few powerful.

One of the good attributes of leadership is taking bold actions which in most cases are not popular only to be so acceptable to all when such ideas, policies, and programmes germinate fully.

One of the few initial steps that have been taken by the new government in Kano is the attempt to right many of the wrongs which the last governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led government left behind.

Though they are many but one noticeable one which has received the attention of the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration is the series of distortions that occurred in the Kano Master Plan.

It must be noted that the last Government appropriated land in the heart of the metropolis hosting many historical landmarks to allies.

So brazen was their actions that they didn’t make any form of recourse to historical, religious, and cultural values and the essence of these landmarks to the people of the state.

Although, some of these structures may look beautiful and cosmetic in the eye, especially the recently demolished government house roundabout. But the edifice is unnecessary, it created congestion and obstructs movement and for security reasons, it’s unwise to keep such.

How on earth can any sane person rationalize the decision of the past government to allocate century-old Eid Praying grounds to some few people?

The unique importance of the said property is as old as the history of Islam in Kano State which dates several centuries ago.

For those who don’t know, the land in question is where citizens of the state converge for prayers during Eid festivities.

The mighty and the lowly place including government officials and traditional authorities have over the centuries utilized this landmark for religious activities.

So far, the only excuse offered by Ganduje and some members of his government for doing so was that they copied the template in Mecca where many shops and shopping malls are located within the Holy Mosque in Macca.

The question is; if the rationale is borrowing from Saudi Arabia, why then allocate spaces in the heart of the grounds and not in the periphery?

The second major infraction that was committed against the Kano Master Plan was the demolition of the old Hajj Camp located within the premises of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

This Hajj Camp like the Praying Grounds mentioned above has historical essence being the first of such not only in the country but also in the West African sub-region.

The significance of the Camp was that it had over many decades ago when the airport became operational served as the temporary base for Muslims in the country as well as those in the neighbouring countries who embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Landmark structures in the compound were pulled down and the land allocated to allies thus robbing Muslims the opportunity of a first-rate camp while discharging their religious obligations.

One other crime of the last administration against the Kano Master Plan was the conversion of the Daula Hotel to personal use.

It must be noted that the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led government in ensuring that it expanded access to education to Kano youths converted the sprawling edifice into a campus of the state-owned University of Technology, City Campus.

Rather than continue in the same tradition of mass education for teeming youths in Kano, Ganduje thought it wise to close down the campus, sack the lecturers and other workers, and converted it to personal use.

These are weighty issues that the current government is not willing to sweep under the carpet. It is resolute and will recover all of them for the common good of Kanawas.

And as explained recently by the former governor, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso when shedding more light on the issue of demolition after visiting Pres. Tinubu, he said the new government made it clear during the electioneering campaign that when voted into power it will reclaim those areas in question and that’s exactly what is happening.

In this task of reworking the Kano Master Plan, Governor Yusuf will not relent but remain resolute not minding the antics of the former governor.

Abdulmalik writes from Kano