Why fuel tanker accidents, road deterioration’ll persist — Osamo

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE Managing Director of Raven Energy, Mr. Dare Osamo has admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into some of the contributing factors responsible for the recurrent fuel tanker accidents and the deteriorating state of Nigeria’s roads.

Speaking in Lagos, Osamo explained that the challenge may linger for a while as petroleum products are transported by road.

He said: “We have pipelines across the country, but they are obsolete. Some have not been used in the last 30 years. So all the products are being conveyed by road, which puts pressure on the road. If you like, import 100 million metric tons of gasoline; it has to be conveyed by road with a tanker.”

He urged the president to explore railroads as a means of transporting petroleum products. ” We can have special cargoes that will move some of the products from Apapa to other parts of the country. We need more distribution points across our waterways. Instead of all products coming to Lagos, some can go to Calabar, Warri, among other locations.”

Osamo praised the current administration for having the courage to remove subsidies, saying the idea of paying subsidies is obsolete, “If you ask me as an individual whether I want to buy PMS at N500, my answer will be no. But as a businessperson, do I want to import PMS at N500 and sell it at N184? The answer will be no. So the issue of subsidy has to go, we need to allow market forces and demand to dictate the price.

“The government needs to put in place mitigating factors so that the effect of subsidy removal can be reduced. Either by way of wage increments, some essential services like public transport, or subsidy vouchers so that poor people can directly benefit from it.”

He called on the president to explore the aviation sector in addressing unemployment, “The coverage of airlines in Nigeria is still less than 20 percent; the government needs to open up more routes so that airlines can access more states. With that, more people will have access to flights, and airlines will be able to operate at full capacity.

“When you have an airport in a location, it transforms the whole area. So the government needs to look into whether they can give licenses to individuals to build specialized airfields to support the local economy. For instance, Benue State can have a cargo port to transport farm produce to other parts of the country.

Speaking on what Raven Energy represent, Osamo said that they are service providers that offers aviation support services to individuals, local and international airlines. “We also provide fuel services to individuals with private jets, local airlines, and international airlines. We do bulk delivery, among others.

“The uniqueness of Raven Energy is the quality of the services we render and our commitment to satisfying customers. The commitment of our team and attention to details distinguished us. We value integrity, and safety is our watchword.” He said.