What I learnt from Obi Cubana’s 15 years of marriage – Prince Vincent-Anene

By Ayo Onikoyi

An insider, by the name of Prince Vincent-Anene has shared the lessons he learnt from Chief and Barr. Iyiegbu’s 15 years of marriage, having known the couple and family for so long.

Vincent-Anene describes Chief Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana as his leader, whose steps he had admired for so long, particularly as a father and husband notwithstanding his colossal strides as a businessman.

In a chat with Potpourri, Vincent-Anene highlighted seven key factors that made the union a highly successful one, saying people need to know them as a guide to having a blissfully fruitful union.

According to him, the first factor is the friendship factor as the couple never saw each other as husband and wife but friends.

“This couple is more than married people, they are more than parents, they are friends – great friends. In fact, I’d say, best friends. This has kept this marriage stronger than wealth. Each time I am around this couple, I admire how they play, make jokes with each other, and even prank each other,” he said.

He identified another factor, which is a kind of partnership that seems to exist between the two.

“These two have risen from being married people to being partners in progress. Lush is part of Obi’s business and Obi is part of Lush’s business. That’s why you’ll always see both together in site inspections. You’ll always see Obi support Lush’s NGO projects, joining her live broadcast among many other things,” he stated.

Vincent-Anene also observed that the Iyiegbus never stopped dating each, citing that it has been crucial to their successful union.

He said, “There is no week they both do not set up quality date hours, either in their home or outside. Even when either of them is out of the country on business trips that both are not able to be on together because of obligations, they always have these long hours of video calls. Most times, they spend this time admiring, praising, and encouraging each other.”

Another factor identified from an insider’s perspective of Vincent-Anene is transparency which according to him, is golden between Obi Cubana and his wife.

“To the best of my knowledge, they have stayed transparent. There is nothing Obi does that he does not first share with Lush. They both have extensive conversations, examine the pros and cons, and then execute together. Lush does not try to do everything alone under the guise of being a “woke” and “independent” woman, neither does Obi think that he’s a man and does not need a woman’s opinion. This has allowed both to grow in all facets of their lives.

Continuing, he added that prayer; submission and respect and loyalty have defined and sustained the marriage for the past 15 years.

“Prayer is a big part of this union. Not only do they pray as a couple, but they set time apart to pray with their children. This is part of their everyday life, even when they’re abroad, they call the kids on the phone to pray with them. A good example is from their last trip to the US. During our numerous hangouts, which always snowballed into Midnight in Central Time, they excuse themselves to pray with the kids for a couple of minutes,” he stated,

On Submission and Respect: “This couple has mastered the act of submission and mutual respect. Their union has survived, waxed stronger, and is blooming beautifully because of the existence of submission and respect. Lush showers Obi with praises; Obi praises, loves, and showers Lush with admiration. To them, submission and respect mean a two-way thing, it means responsibility, it means progress. This kept them going,” Vincent-Anene remarked.

“On loyalty: Lush and Obi are not just loyal to each other as true friends, they have also stayed loyal to their family, friends, and associates. It was so nice and nostalgic to see that Tochukwu Ajumorah, who was Obi’s best man during his wedding fifteen years ago, is still his best man today. The couple has mastered the art of being loyal to their family, carrying everyone along in mutual respect and pure love,.” he concluded.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, family, friends, well-wishers, and fans joined Obi and Lush Cubana to celebrate their 15th year of marriage.