We’ve surpassed global financial inclusion benchmarks — Advans



By Cynthia Alo

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has said that it has achieved remarkable success in empowering businesses and individuals across the country in the pursuit of financial inclusion.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the bank added that it has revolutionized the financial landscape, providing access to essential and af- fordable financial products and services that cater to its clients’ diverse needs.

Advans revealed that it exceeded global benchmarks in key performance areas, as reported in a recent survey conducted by 60 Decibels, an independent global research agency.

This, it stated, has solidified Advans Nigeria in its position as a pioneer in driving regional financial inclusion.

“On the business front, an impressive 48% of Advans Nigeria’s clients reported a substantial increase in income, surpassing the benchmark of 22 percent. This remarkable growth has contributed to local businesses’ development and the communities’ overall economic prosperity. Additionally, 31 percent of clients noted a significant expansion of their workforce, outperforming the benchmark of 8 percent, further demonstrating the positive ripple effect of Advans Nigeria’s interventions.

“Client protection is a cornerstone of Advans Nigeria’s operations, and the survey results reflect this commitment. An astounding 76 percent of respondents found loan repayments to be effortlessly manageable, surpassing the benchmark of 65 percent. This achievement highlights the organization’s dedication to ensuring financial solutions that are sustainable and tailored to clients’ needs. Moreover, an incredible 92 percent of clients reported that their standard of living remained uncompromised while meeting loan obligations, surpassing the benchmark of 79 percent, “the statement read.

It added, “The survey also revealed the remarkable resilience and progress achieved by Advans Nigeria’s clients. Over half of the respondents (51%) reported significant improvements in financial management, surpassing the benchmark of 22%. This positive trend showcases the transformative impact of Advans Nigeria’s financial education and support initiatives. Additionally, 44% experienced substantial growth in their savings, exceeding the benchmark of 14%, while 45% noted improved readiness to handle emergency expenses, surpassing the benchmark of 19%.”

Managing Director/CEO at Advans Nigeria, Gaëtan Debuchy, expressed pride in the organization’s impact and its commitment to financial inclusion.

He stated, “Advans Nigeria remains dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals in Nigeria.We invite MSMEs to experience the power of opportunity by partnering with us today. Together, we can drive progress and empower lives.