We’ve reclaimed land worth trillions of naira from demolition – Kano Govt

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

The Kano State Government it has reclaimed land worth trillions of naira since it embarked on demolition exercises across some locations in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Baffa Bichi disclosed this in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Recall that the state government under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has demolished structures at the Daula Hotel site, Kano Eid Ground, Kwari and Wambai markets, among others.

It accused the immediate past administration of land-grabbing, but the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, had since described the accusation as baseless

Bichi said, “Somebody was claiming that N129 billion worth of structures were demolished.

“We recovered property (land) worth trillions of naira belonging to Kano State that the previous administration misappropriated to themselves and their families. The Eid ground alone is worth trillions of naira. It’s priceless.”