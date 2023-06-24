We never invited Wike to join our party – Rivers APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has dismissed reports that the state chapter of the party invited the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike to join the party.

The Rivers APC described those making the claims and the calls for Wike to join their party as imposters.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju on Saturday, the Rivers APC said Wike is reluctant to join the same APC he had described as cancer.

According to Nwauju said the disposition of Wike to the APC members during his administration was enough evidence to confirm that Wike has no business with Rivers state APC.

He therefore, disassociated the leadership of the party from any “so-called” stakeholders meeting, suggesting that the party and its benefits be handed over to Wike.

Nwauju dared anyone to provide video evidence of Wike campaigning openly for the APC in the state in the just concluded election.

He reiterated the party’s resolve to lend one hundred percent support to the policies and programs of the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The party, however, warned those it described as blackmailers to desist from the tradition of using the name of the APC to curry favor from, “desperate politicians seeking relevance at the centre.”