Western world don’t care about Nigeria, be smart with them — Medical expert urges Tinubu

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A former Chairman of Nigerite Nigeria Limited, Dr Yemi Oladimeji has disclosed that leaders of the Western world did not really care about Nigeria and urged President Bola Tinubu to be smart in dealing with them or their agents.

Speaking with Vanguard in Osogbo during the weekend, Oladimeji, a Fellow, American Society of Nephrology, and a United States-based Associate Professor of Medicine advised the President to be smart in dealing with individuals, groups and countries outside Nigeria, who are visiting the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja to felicitate with him and to offer help to Nigeria.

He said it’s important that Tinubu protect and put the interest of Nigeria and the black people first before that of this “multitude of guests, particularly the ones outside Africa.”

He said; “I watched and followed with keen interest events that led to President Tinubu’s emergence as the candidate and standard bearer of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The unfolding events characterized by high-level lobbying, bridge building and theatrics before, during and after the APC primary election in Abuja, have proved he is really smart and well equipped and prepared for the tasks ahead.

“He effectively manoeuvred his way through all land mines and deployed so much diplomacy and political sagacity to become the President and Head of Government of the African nation with the highest concentration of black people in the world. For these and for your brilliant and outstanding performance as two-term governor of Lagos State, you have really won my admiration and you are worthy of my support.”

According to him, Tinubu is smart but should be smarter in dealing with “these nations and groups outside Nigeria and Africa. He should never derail from his core development agenda for Nigeria and Africa, insisting that the principle of Nigeria first before any other considerations must guide and guard his steps.

He warned further that the President should know that the individuals, groups and nations, visiting him have hopes, dreams and aspirations different from Nigeria and Africa, and therefore, should always hold close to his chest, the interest of Nigeria.

His words: “Some of these big nations when they see an African country with good leadership, they will find a way to frustrate and bring down its government. I know their mission, they don’t have good plans for Africa. I have an opportunity of over four decades outside Nigeria. I know how the advanced nations operate, many of them don’t have good plans for African countries.

“They know Tinubu will make Nigeria great and they are now looking for ways to frustrate his government. Some of those visiting him will come as friends with beautiful and strategic development plans in order to have an early closeness to him and later cripple his administration’s performance.

“Some of these guests are linked to the advanced nations’ secret police services and are working for them to foster their fixed and irreplaceable agenda that is inimical to the progress and economic prosperity of the less developed nations.

“I want this to be clear to Mr President that he has a golden opportunity to defend and be committed to the interest of Africa because Nigeria, as a leader in the African continent and for black people in the diaspora, has great responsibilities.

“Nigeria must be cautious and be thorough in analysing and knowing its interest at all times. We can’t afford to fall into the trap of any group or nation. We should always think of Nigeria’s survival. I want Nigeria to take note of how countries like India, China and some oriental nations have lately charted their ways to become forces to be reckoned with in the world’s technological, socio-economic and political order.”

Oladimeji, tasked Tinubu to look inward and lead with African strategies, which borders more on self-reliance, selective cooperation and adoption, adding that now is the golden opportunity for Nigeria to get it right so that other African nations can get it right too.

Acknowledging that Tinubu has achieved what his forerunners, Nigeria’s once leading political figure and late sage, Obafemi Awolowo; and the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, Presidential election, late MKO Abiola; could not achieve by ascending national power, he reminded him that “attaining power is not enough but what you achieve with it is far more important.”