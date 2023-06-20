West Ham reject Arsenal’s £90m Declan Rice bid, demand £100m

Arsenal have seen their second bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice rejected with the Hammers holding out for a minimum of £100m to cut a deal.

The north London side offered £75m plus £15m in add-ons which West Ham believe will be difficult to achieve and have been told it will take a minimum of £100m to do a deal.

Arsenal had an initial £80m offer rebuffed last week with the Gunners keen on securing the service of Rice ahead of the pre-season.

They remain optimistic of signing the England midfielder but Manchester City are monitoring the situation as they await a decision from Ilkay Gündogan on whether he will extend his stay.

It is understood Arsenal had assumed that £80m would be enough to get Rice after being told so prior to the opening of the transfer market.

However, the price tag of the English international has jumped up since West Ham’s triumph in the Europa Conference League final.