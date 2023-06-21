We’re pained over death of Ayaemene Eugene – DELSU SUG

President, Students’ Union Government (SUG), Delta State University, Abraka, Comrade Caleb Okupa, has said that he is still in a mourning mood as a result of the death of Eugene Ayaemene, a 300 Level student of Fine Art Education.

Okupa spoke to journalists on Tuesday during the opening of condolence registers at designated points in the institution.

Recall that the unfortunate demise of the student occurred on Saturday, 16th June, 2023, after a brief illness.

Speaking, he added that there are however certain questions deserving answers concerning the circumstances surrounding his death which he noted that the Management of the Institution has now undertaken to unravel.

Although some students blamed Ayaemene’s death on the negligence of health workers in the University Health Centre, he believes that all of that would be ascertained at the completion of the mechanisms set up by the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Egwunyenga.

The President also corrected some wrong impressions on the students’ protest that attended the regrettable incident after Ayaemene’s death was announced.

According to him, the protest was an impulsive reaction to the death of the student and was never premeditated.

Adding: “But good enough, our indefatigable Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Egwunyenga, acted swiftly by personally engaging the students and consequently declared a one-week suspension of lectures in honour of the late Ayaemene and also ordered a probe into the cause of the student’s death. He also approved a line up of activities to mourn and honour the late student.”

Comrade Okupa restated that the activities began on Tuesday with the opening of condolence registers at designated points in the University Sites. These points he said include Abraka Hall and the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, both in Site II while the third point is the NDDC hostel in Site III. This activity was kick-started by the Students’ Union Government President, members of executive and other ‘hostelites’ for the purpose of sympathizing with the entire student populace while also honouring their departed colleague, just as he enjoined students to visit any of the afore-listed centres.

He continued: “On Wednesday, a candle light procession still in the honour of our late colleague would be held on campus while a memorial service would be held on Thursday at Our Saviour’s Chapel in the University. To mark the end of the activities on Friday, a formal report of the investigative panel unravelling the circumstances of Ayaemene’s death would be submitted to the Vice-Chancellor.”

Speaking further, he said that the unfortunate and eternally regrettable, perhaps avoidable incident had shown that students are equal stakeholders in the University.

“In fact “the students made a very significant loud and clear statement which the University authorities got equally clearly,” he opined..

He said he alligned himself with the Vice-Chancellor’s position that anyone professionally found culpable on the incident would be dealt with in line with the extant laws of the University.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the Vice-Chancellor to address the problems of hygiene in the students’ hostels which are capable of being hazardous to students’ health.

Furthermore, he appreciated the students for their understanding and returning the University to its characteristic serenity.

“We are more assured than ever that there would never be a repeat of such an incident in the future”, he enthused.