[Video] We’re not returning to Nigeria – Happie Boys rejects scholarship offer

Social media sensation, Happie Boys have told their benefactor, Chibuzor Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), that they are not interested in returning to Nigeria.

The duo gained attention on social media after being dismissed from their jobs at an eatery in Aba, Abia state for dancing while on duty.

Following their dismissal, they were granted scholarships by Chinyere to study in Cyprus.

They later revealed that they had to drop out of school after their funding was halted.

The former security personnels then went on to share private chats they had with Chinyere, a decision that never sat well with the cleric.

Expressing his disappointment at their behaviour, Chinyere will later offer them the option to return and continue their studies in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

Reacting to the offer, Happie Boys expressed their gratitude but said they no longer need scholarships or financial assistance from the church.

The comedy duo added that they would like to be on their own.

“Papa OPM made us know Cyprus. That man did well. It’s not easy to fly someone from Nigeria to Cyprus,” the comedians said in Pidgin English.

“They never told us about the flight tickets they booked. As for me, I’m not returning to Nigeria.

“We don’t need the Nigerian scholarship. We don’t need the OPM Happie Boys scholarship anymore.