We’re investing in education, others to prepare Edo youths for industrial revolution — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the government is sustaining investment in education and technology, equipping young people in the state with the skills and knowledge to be globally competitive and contribute their quota to the development of the State and nation.

Obaseki said this while addressing youths from the 18 local government areas of the state during an interactive session to mark the 2023 Democracy Day and the inauguration of the new leadership of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, in Benin City.

The governor said the government is transforming Edo into Nigeria’s first smart state with the provision of fibre optic connectivity in all communities, noting that free Wi-Fi service has been provided in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public places in the state and will be expanded to all LGAs in the State.

The government had at the weekend introduced the 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in MDAs and other public places to ensure unlimited Internet access to workers in the wake of the three-day weekly work schedule for civil and public servants as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Emphasizing the role of education in societal growth and development, Obaseki said: “What we are leaving behind is a system that will increase your literacy and numeracy rate to enable you to compete with your peers anywhere in the world.

“Technology is another important aspect of development as without education and technology you can’t compete anywhere in the world. As a State, two things we shall leave behind. First, quality education will make Edo dominate as we will properly educate every Edo child. Secondly, saturate Edo with internet connectivity.

“Once you step out of this hall you have free Internet connectivity. Also, at Ring Road, Civil Service Commission, School of Nursing, Pensions Bureau, and JOOPSA, among others. We will open up more spots across the State where young people can go for free connectivity.

“We are connecting every local government in Edo State. By October this year, every local government headquarters will be connected with fibres. By the time we are leaving office next year, every school and primary healthcare center will be connected with fibres.

“We believe that by building this infrastructure, we would be getting Edo ready for the industrial revolution as we are equipping our young people to move out of their shells today to begin to do things for themselves.”

Obaseki promised the NYCN subvention, urging them that the transparency and accountability of the fund will give room for subsequent subvention.

Earlier in his welcome, the new chairman of the Edo NYCN, Moses Joseph, thanked the governor for creating the enabling environment for youths in the state to thrive and contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state.