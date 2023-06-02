We’re committed to eradicating malnutrition— Babyology

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Focused on eradicating child and infant malnutrition in Nigeria, a leading baby food stockist, Babyology, has reinstated its commitment to healthy food options for babies and toddlers.

Founder, Babyology, Adetoun Onajobi, said that the best you can give to your child to support growth especially in the first 1000 days of life is ensuring that his nutrition is topnotch.

“The major concern for the 1000 days is the ability to load the body with all required nutrients at every phase of the milestone.

“Our vision for Babyology is to eradicate child/infant malnutrition in our society and preach the simple gospel of giving the best to improve their wellness. Food is the only thing responsible for efficiency and deficiency that resorts to nutritional challenges.”

Adetoun who is also known as Mamaology, noted that there is exploit going on in the medical field. “I realised a long time ago that mothers are being exploited for their ignorance; hence mortality rate is increasing and we are raising unhealthy, nutritionally challenged babies.

“We need to change the narrative of nutrition. Our society is willing to upgrade on everything from cars, phones, clothes but once it comes to food, they stick to the old, they preach the gospel of grandmas, they accept everything that comes from the Western world; even drugs, but when it comes to baby food it is a certain way.”

She also stressed that there has been a challenge to educate mothers with the right knowledge.

“It has not been easy having to make mothers understand the difference between the job of a nutrition expert and a pediatric doctor. The job roles are distinct and understanding the roles we play in the lives of babies and toddlers is very important to their wellness.”

Adetoun, who is a baby food expert, philanthropist and educator, is driven by testimonies of babies who have thrived despite the odds: “I am driven by seeing Babyology raise resilient children; outstanding in mental development, immune security and meeting up their milestones both physically and nutritionally.”