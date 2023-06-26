We’re coming after you, NSCDC CG reads riot act to oil thieves

…Trains 10,000 personnel in weapon handling

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has read the Riot Act to oil thieves in the country, vowing to deploy newly-trained men and newly-acquired assets after them.

Dr Audi who made the vow on Monday in Abuja at the graduation of personnel trained in weapon handling, said the Corps has trained over 10,000 personnel in weapon handling and special tactics within the past two years.

Addressing the graduands, Dr Audi said; “You must do your best to reduce and if possible eliminate oil theft totally. We must arrest oil thieves. We shall go after them and bring them to book. We have made strong statements that vandals should relocate to other countries because they are going to have a hard time with the NSCDC”.

Speaking on the achievements of the corps within the past two years, Dr Audi said; “Aside the training of over 10,000 officers and men in Arms and Weapon Handling, other specialized areas have been created and keenly nurtured such as the CGs Intelligence squad, CGs Antivandal squad, CGs Marine squad, RRS, Female squad, Crack squad and the most recently, the Safe School Initiative saddled with the responsibility of safe-guarding our schools from outlaws”.

While noting that the corps has developed a Standard Operating Procedure SOP for itself, the CG added that he has also been able to establish training schools in Nasarawa, Enugu and Jos.

On the issue of promotion backlogs especially as it affects the 2010 and 2012 sets, the NSCDC boss said the issue was being handled to the best of his ability.

He said; “We came and met a backlog of promotion arrears but as of today, we are no longer owing.

“We are aware that we have some of our personnel who belong to 2012 and 2010 sets but we are working on it because it is an inherited problem which we are dealing with. We have tried to elevate some of them based on available vacancies given to us from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation OHCSF. Promotion is done based on vacancies and federal character. So, I will appeal to them to be patient”.