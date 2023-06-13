We’ll work in harmony with executive, judiciary — Abbas

By Idowu Bankole

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas has declared that the House will work in harmony with the executive and the judicial arms of government for the good of the country.

He also pledged robust cooperation with his deputy to deliver on their mandate even as he invited members to key into their vision of providing purposeful leadership.

“We shall work closely and inter-dependently with the Executive and Judiciary to give Nigerians the good governance they deserve. We stand at a crucial juncture in our nation’s history, where challenges abound, but so do opportunities. We will champion legislations that will uplift the lives of our fellow citizens, promote social justice, and drive sustainable development.

“We will focus on strengthening our security apparatus, collaborating with relevant stakeholders to combat insurgency, terrorism, and all forms of criminalities. We aim to help create a safe and secure environment that fosters economic growth and social stability.

“Through legislation, the 10th House will promote entrepreneurship and support small and medium-scale enterprises. We shall diversify our economy and provide sustainable employment opportunities for our youth. We are aware of the challenges in our education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors amongst others.

“We will work in harmony with the executive arm while upholding principles of checks and balances. Our collaboration will be anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

“Honourable Colleagues, may I remind all of us that we hold our respective offices in trust for the Nigerian people. We must, therefore, justify the confidence reposed in us by our constituents to represent their interests and work committedly for our dear nation.

“Working closely with my deputy, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, we shall provide purposeful leadership in the 10th House of Representatives.

“My dear colleagues, I invite you all to be on board for the next four years as we embark on this Nigerian Project to renew the hope of our people”, Abbas said.