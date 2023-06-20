We’ll support measures to ease installation of Obas in Ekiti — Deputy Gov

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, yesterday, assured traditional institutions in the state that the state government will support measures devised by communities to make the installation of traditional rulers bereft of crisis.

The deputy governor spoke, while interacting with members of the royal families from Egbe Ekiti, Ayekire Local Government Area of the state, over amendment being sought to the names of their Ruling Houses.

The families had unanimously agreed to have the names currently used by the two ruling houses: Fadumiye and Olokesusi changed to Atiilo and Ibeagbemi Ruling Houses.

Mrs Afuye, who presided over the meeting, in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, assured that the government will support actions taken by any community to stabilise the ruling houses for the speedy installation of new Oba.

The Deputy Governor commended the community for being unanimous in the amendment being sought from the government, saying this will help in averting future crises in the town.